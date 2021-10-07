Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip

Current River - Doniphan, MO
Current River - Doniphan, MO(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Labor Day weekend floating trip on the Current River, outside Doniphan, turned into a terrifying moment for 15-year-old Aiden Jernigan and his family.

Jernigan’s parents, his girlfriend, and her family were heading toward a submerged tree with six rafts roped together.

He sensed danger as they were approaching a submerged tree, with branches sticking out.

“I tried to redirect it, but it was too late, and it started speeding up the water,” Jernigan said.

Before Jernigan could safely get his family away from it, the tree threw the family off their tubes.

“At that point when we hit the log, I got sucked under and I was able to get back out,” he said.

Larry Casey, Jernigan’s girlfriend’s grandfather, said that moment terrified everyone involved.

“The current was so significant that my legs were pushed underneath me,” Casey said. “I couldn’t regain my balance.”

Jernigan remained calm and acted off of instinct when he managed to detain the floats and get everyone to safety, which astonished Casey.

“It was miraculous that he was doing this without any parental guidance at all,” he said.

Brookland Public Schools and the Brookland Jr. ROTC program have recognized Jernigan’s heroic acts.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
Street, road, generic
Man killed in motorcycle crash
A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the...
Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River

Latest News

Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent
A crash was reported.
Baxter County, Ark. deputies investigating Wednesday crash as a homicide
Plummer lives on the same reservation that today he was born on
Students learn about different cultures
Keeping your kids safe during a school shooting
Region 8 schools reevaluate safety measures