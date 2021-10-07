Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent

After school board votes to appoint him to job
Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville School District is back to square one when it comes to finding their next superintendent.

The Blytheville School Board voted on Tuesday night to hire Dr. Zrano Bowles as the school next leader.

Interim Superintendent Jennifer Blankenship said Wednesday in a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page that Dr. Bowles asked his name be withdrawn from consideration for the superintendent.

Blankenship said in the letter that she is hopeful the board will meet soon to discuss the next steps in finding the next superintendent.

She thanked the patrons of the Blytheville School District to their dedication to the school during this process.

“I appreciate you all for your unwavering commitment and patience during this process,” Blankenship said.

In the comment section on the post, Blytheville School Board Member Tobey Johnson commended Blankenship for her work and dedication as interim superintendent.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
Street, road, generic
Man killed in motorcycle crash
A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the...
Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River

Latest News

A crash was reported.
Baxter County, Ark. deputies investigating Wednesday crash as a homicide
More upgrades at home of Crowley's Ridge College basketball & volleyball
Crowley's Ridge College hosts Pioneer Madness
Plummer lives on the same reservation that today he was born on
Students learn about different cultures
Keeping your kids safe during a school shooting
Region 8 schools reevaluate safety measures