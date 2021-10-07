Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville School District is back to square one when it comes to finding their next superintendent.

The Blytheville School Board voted on Tuesday night to hire Dr. Zrano Bowles as the school next leader.

Interim Superintendent Jennifer Blankenship said Wednesday in a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page that Dr. Bowles asked his name be withdrawn from consideration for the superintendent.

Blankenship said in the letter that she is hopeful the board will meet soon to discuss the next steps in finding the next superintendent.

She thanked the patrons of the Blytheville School District to their dedication to the school during this process.

“I appreciate you all for your unwavering commitment and patience during this process,” Blankenship said.

In the comment section on the post, Blytheville School Board Member Tobey Johnson commended Blankenship for her work and dedication as interim superintendent.

