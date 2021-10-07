Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dolly Parton, businesses raise $700K for flood victims

During the Aug. 21 flood, more than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged
Flood damage in Humphreys County
Flood damage in Humphreys County(THP)
By David Sikes
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) - Country star Dolly Parton and her Smoky Mountain businesses have raised $700,000 to help residents impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.

According to a Wednesday news release, Parton chose United Way of Humphreys County to receive and distribute the donation at the suggestion of her friend and fellow country music legend Loretta Lynn. A foreman at Lynn’s ranch was among those who died in the flood.

During the Aug. 21 flood, more than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged after nearly 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours over the weekend in the rural community.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The man admitted to investigators that he reached out to the victim in many ways including...
Sheriff: Man had sex with minor victim from previous arrest
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
Man killed in collision
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car...
Mountain Home, Ark. man charged with murder, other felonies in deadly crash
Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent

Latest News

Truck number five was dedicated to Ben
Curiosity gets toddler an ambulance truck
Reward offered for info in USPS carrier robberies
USPS trucks robbed, reward offered for information
Reward offered for info in USPS carrier robberies
Reward offered for info in USPS carrier robberies
Perry Lewis McGowan (Source: Osceola Police Department)
Man sentenced to 65 years for murder
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19