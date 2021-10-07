Energy Alert
Near Record Highs This Weekend

October 8th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We warm up quick this afternoon with a lot of sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Highs reach the upper 80s each day through Sunday. Some may hit the 90s. Clouds may limit heating a bit on Saturday. We’ll be near record highs but probably won’t tie or break any. Winds look the strongest on Monday as a cold front starts to arrive. We could have showers and storms move in overnight Sunday through the rest of the day. A few storms could still potentially be strong. Temperatures stay warm with only a few brief moments of low humidity as disturbances line up to move through. These surges of moisture and storm systems may bring more strong storm chances.

