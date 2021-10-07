Heartland diaper bank faces supply challenges

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A nationwide diaper shortage is also impacting non-profits that work to help families in need.

At the New Madrid County Family Resource Center, diapers still fill the bank, but they’re harder to come by.

“We did have a supplier through our national diaper bank through Huggies that help donate diapers to our organizations so we are able to provide them to families who are not able to afford those diapers for their children, for their babies,” Executive Director, Tonya Vannasdall said.

Vannasdall said she’s facing a shortage from her Huggies supplier because they’re working to give communities diapers that were hit by natural disasters.

A spokesperson for the manufacturing company Kimberly Clark says there is no shortage of Huggies products, but Vannasdall said she currently isn’t able to get the stock she needs.

“We had to get them through a different supplier so that made our costs go up a little bit,” she said.

Raju Vanteddu teaches quantitative methods at Southeast Missouri State. He believes the pandemic is presenting challenges for manufacturers, which impacts the whole supply chain.

“One reason I would say for this to be happening is nowadays all the global supply chains focus on efficiency,” Vanteddu said.

People getting sick or laid off can disrupt the process, he said.

Luckily, Vannasdall is still able to give diapers to families in need.

“Being able to offer diapers to the families are just a huge impact to the community because babies are safer, children are safer,” she said.

The cost of materials for making diapers is also increasing and that’s driving up the price for consumers.

