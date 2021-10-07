House committee approves COVID privacy bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Senate bill that would create a right to privacy involving a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status was approved Thursday afternoon at the state Capitol, creating a debate Friday on the House floor on the bill.

The House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee approved SB731, sponsored by Sen. Bob Ballinger (R-Ozark) after a nearly two and a half-hour meeting.

Sen. Ballinger told the committee he was attempting to “protect the little guy” with his bill, which was approved 22-11 in the state Senate Thursday.

Under the bill, an individual would have the right to decide whether or not to disclose their vaccination status in an employment setting.

Also, a person cannot be retaliated against for exercising their right to privacy and can seek civil damages under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act if they are injured by an employer in a situation.

Ballinger said he has heard from people in recent weeks about the issue. He said the people provided compelling stories about losing their jobs and facing financial problems due to business mandates on the issue.

Several committee members at the meeting, including Rep. Michelle Gray (R-Melbourne) and Rep. Justin Boyd (R-Fort Smith) said the bill could create an unintended consequence by hurting the state’s hospitals including the financial impact of paying fines associated with the Arkansas Civil Rights Act, the receiving of Medicaid funding and federal rules already in place.

However, Ballinger countered that any federal rule or mandate, including those proposed by President Biden earlier this year, would likely be challenged in federal court by either businesses or attorney generals around the country.

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston and Arkansas Chamber of Commerce official Randy Zook also spoke against the bill.

Preston said he believed the bill could create an undue burden on businesses that could locate in Arkansas, while Zook told the committee that he believed the bill was shredding “at-will” employment in the state when businesses are trying to hire employees.

Ballinger told the committee he believed that he had to present the bill to provide some protections for people who are terminated from a job when they go to reapply and would bar discrimination based on vaccination status.

The bill now goes to the House at 9 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.