Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Judge: Missouri must collect union dues from prison workers

A judge has ordered Missouri to begin collecting union dues from prison workers, finding that...
A judge has ordered Missouri to begin collecting union dues from prison workers, finding that an attempt by Gov. Mike Parson’s administration to break the union is illegal.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ordered Missouri to begin collecting union dues from prison workers, finding that an attempt by Gov. Mike Parson’s administration to break the union is illegal.

In a scathing, 43-page decision, Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said it was “unconstitutional, arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable” that the state had stopped collecting the dues from members of the Missouri Corrections Officer Association.

It happened in 2019 as the state’s Office of Administration and the labor union were negotiating a new contract. The state argued at the time that the workers were no longer in a union since the contract had expired. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Beetem said the state’s action was a violation of the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech and association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
FILE -The vaccination opt-out proposal was approved on Tuesday by the House and sent to the...
Arkansas lawmakers OK employee opt-out for COVID vaccine, proposal heads to governor’s desk
Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

The man admitted to investigators that he reached out to the victim in many ways including...
Sheriff: Man had sex with minor victim from previous arrest
Fog could impact your morning drive.
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
Officials with a Northwest Arkansas school district have denied a large portion of the...
Northwest Arkansas school district responds to prosecutor in sexual assault case