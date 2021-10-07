Northwest Arkansas school district responds to prosecutor in sexual assault case

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with a Northwest Arkansas school district have denied a large portion of the complaints dealing with a sexual assault case with the district earlier this year.

Content partner KNWA reported that the Huntsville School District formally denied the majority of the complaints brought against the district in the case.

Joey McCutchen, who is the lead prosecuting attorney in the case, said he was prepared for the responses from the district.

“This is a pretty standard response,” McCutchen told KNWA.

The allegations in the case involved the boys basketball team and players on the team being sexually assaulted, KNWA reported.

McCutchen filed a complaint Sept. 10 and the district responded this week, officials said.

However, McCutchen said he was taken aback by a push to seal information in the case.

“They want to make that the issue, not that they have had multiple FOIA violations, and that they’ve had children in the school district sexually assaulted multiple times,” McCutchen told KNWA.

