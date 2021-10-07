Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Northwest Arkansas school district responds to prosecutor in sexual assault case

Officials with a Northwest Arkansas school district have denied a large portion of the...
Officials with a Northwest Arkansas school district have denied a large portion of the complaints dealing with a sexual assault case with the district earlier this year.(WJHG)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with a Northwest Arkansas school district have denied a large portion of the complaints dealing with a sexual assault case with the district earlier this year.

Content partner KNWA reported that the Huntsville School District formally denied the majority of the complaints brought against the district in the case.

Joey McCutchen, who is the lead prosecuting attorney in the case, said he was prepared for the responses from the district.

“This is a pretty standard response,” McCutchen told KNWA.

The allegations in the case involved the boys basketball team and players on the team being sexually assaulted, KNWA reported.

McCutchen filed a complaint Sept. 10 and the district responded this week, officials said.

However, McCutchen said he was taken aback by a push to seal information in the case.

“They want to make that the issue, not that they have had multiple FOIA violations, and that they’ve had children in the school district sexually assaulted multiple times,” McCutchen told KNWA.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 1 near Harrisburg.
One airlifted in morning wreck
A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
Street, road, generic
Man killed in motorcycle crash
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Missing teens found in South Dakota
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man found in the...
Drowning victim recovered from St. Francis River

Latest News

Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
Jonesboro Municipal Airport
$3.5 million slated for Jonesboro runway project
Officials said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at Pomfret Hall on the UA campus.
Report: University of Arkansas police investigate rape at co-ed dorm
Students attending the career expo to learn about jobs in construction.
Build My Future high school hiring event