Oct. 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Dense fog is possible through mid-morning with a few showers as our storm system finally moves out. We’ll see the sunshine through the day, and that’ll warm us up into the 80s.

A few showers may be in the area for the kickoff of the A-State game.

We’d have to be unlucky to get one to pop up right over the stadium, though. Highs continue to surge over the weekend, some possibly hitting the 90s for the first time since mid-September.

Low humidity, breezy southerly winds are great ingredients for warm-ups. We’re expected to stay dry until a cold front arrives Monday.

Severe weather chances look the greatest west of us on Sunday, but we’ll have to watch for a few strong storms of our own on Monday and possibly Tuesday. We stay active with more rain chances next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas lawmakers are set to approve a new congressional district map that would split the state’s largest county between three districts.

A Benton County Circuit Judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Bentonville Schools’ mask mandate, which means students and staff will not be required to mask indoors starting today.

A Labor Day weekend floating trip on the Current River, outside Doniphan, turned into a terrifying moment for 15-year-old Aiden Jernigan and his family.

Construction jobs are readily available across the state of Missouri, while hiring workers is at an all-time low.

The St. Louis Cardinals lose heartbreaker to the Dodgers in NL Wild Card Game.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

