Foggy Start and a Few Lingering Showers

Dense fog is possible through mid-morning along with a few showers as our storm system finally moves out. We’ll see the sunshine through the day, and that’ll warm us up into the 80s. A few showers may be in the area for kickoff of the A-State game. We’d have to be really unlucky to get one to pop up right over the stadium, though. Highs continue to surge over the weekend with some possibly hitting the 90s for the first time since mid-September. Low humidity, breezy southerly winds are great ingredients for big warm-ups. We’re expected to stay dry until a cold front arrives Monday. Severe weather chances look the greatest west of us on Sunday, but we’ll have to watch for a few strong storms of our own on Monday and possibly Tuesday. We stay active with more rain chances next week.

