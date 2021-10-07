Report: University of Arkansas police investigate rape at co-ed dorm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape case at a co-ed dorm earlier this month, according to content partner KNWA.

Officials said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at Pomfret Hall on the UA campus.

The victim told police that an 18-year-old man raped her and police said both the victim and suspect are students on campus.

The case will be turned over to the Washington County prosecutor’s office once police finish their investigation.

No arrests have been made, KNWA reported.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.