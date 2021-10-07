Energy Alert
Sheriff: Man had sex with minor victim from previous arrest

The man admitted to investigators that he reached out to the victim in many ways including...
The man admitted to investigators that he reached out to the victim in many ways including through Facebook Messenger(Stone County Sheriff's Office)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County man out on bond is back behind bars after deputies said he had sex with a minor victim from his previous arrest.

According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s father reported to deputies on Sept. 8 that 23-year-old Allen Keith Godfrey of Fox was having sex with his 14-year-old daughter.

Godfrey was already out on bond from a previous arrest in March for an alleged sexual relationship with the same child.

Investigators said Godfrey admitted he contacted the minor through Facebook Messenger to have sex with her.

He confirmed they had sex at least twice in August, the sheriff stated.

Godfrey now faces internet stalking of a child and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

The judge revoked his bond on the first case and issued a $300,000 bond on the new charges.

