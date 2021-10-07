Energy Alert
Sodoma nets 10th game-winner as A-State soccer beats ULM

Sarah Sodoma hit her 10th career game-winner as A-State wins, 2-1.
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sarah Sodoma netted her 10th career game-winning goal in the 69th minute to propel the Arkansas State soccer team past ULM Thursday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.

Sodoma’s 34th career goal put the Red Wolves (7-4-1, 4-1) ahead 2-0 and provided the cushion her team needed after the Warhawks (7-3-2, 1-3-1) scored a few minutes later to try and escape with a result. The win moved A-State to second in the league table with 12 points, one point behind league-leading South Alabama.

Both teams held strong defensively in the first half, resulting in a scoreless stalemate at the break. However, multiple early second-half opportunities came to fruition for A-State, with Sodoma finding Emma Riales in front of the net. Riales’ shot skated past ULM goalkeeper Hailey Hillock for the first score the day in the 54th minute, handing the Scarlet and Black a 1-0 lead.

Sodoma and Riales connected again for the would-be game-winner in the 69th minute, with the freshman Riales finding Sodoma in space. The program’s all-time goals leader then did what she does best, firing a shot past Hillock to make it 2-0.

ULM got a goal back in the 72nd minute off the leg of Inge Konst, who, on a free kick just at the top of the 18-yard box, scored to make it 2-1. From there, A-State’s defense held strong and kept the Warhawks off the board, as Megan McClure grabbed seven of her eight total saves in the last 45 minutes.

The Red Wolves remain in state for its next conference test, traveling to rival Little Rock for a Sunday night tilt. Match time at the Coleman Sports Complex is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

