Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Watch out for phone scammers pretending to be Missouri State Police

(Source: Raycom)
(Source: Raycom)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scammers have been calling Missouri residents using numbers appearing to be coming from Missouri Capitol Police.

At least two dozen people have contacted the Missouri Capitol Police about the phone scammers.

Individuals have been reporting the calls since 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety says tips to avoid being a victim include:

  • Do not answer calls from unknown phone numbers.
  • Do not hit any buttons if the caller asks you to. Hang up immediately.
  • Do not answer any questions, especially ones regarding your personal information.
  • Never reveal personal information, like your Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, passwords, or credit card numbers.
  • Never assume the caller is the person they say they are. If you receive a call from somebody representing a company or a government agency, hang up and call back the phone number on the company or agency’s website. This will allow you to verify the caller.

Call the Missouri Attorney General’s hotline if you believe you received a scam call at 800-392-8222.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man admitted to investigators that he reached out to the victim in many ways including...
Sheriff: Man had sex with minor victim from previous arrest
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car...
Mountain Home, Ark. man charged with murder, other felonies in deadly crash
Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent
Officials said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at Pomfret Hall on the UA campus.
Report: University of Arkansas police investigate rape at co-ed dorm

Latest News

West Memphis aquatic center
West Memphis mayor pushing for multi-million dollar aquatic center
West Memphis aquatic center
West Memphis mayor pushing for multi-million dollar aquatics center
Tracking fog to start your morning.
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Man killed in collision
Red Wolves fall, 52-20.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones Postgame Press Conference After Loss to #15 Coastal Carolina 52-20