West Memphis Police Departs looking for shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department says Theodore Porter is wanted after a shooting on Broadway Avenue on October 4.

Reportedly Porter fired several shots at people on the scene and caused damage to the business. He is wanted for eight counts of aggravated assault and four counts of terroristic acts.

If anyone has information on Porter, officers ask that you call the West Memphis Police Department (870)-735-1210

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.