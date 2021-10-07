Energy Alert
West Memphis Police Departs looking for shooting suspect

west memphis police looking for theodore porter
west memphis police looking for theodore porter(West Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department says Theodore Porter is wanted after a shooting on Broadway Avenue on October 4.

Reportedly Porter fired several shots at people on the scene and caused damage to the business. He is wanted for eight counts of aggravated assault and four counts of terroristic acts.

If anyone has information on Porter, officers ask that you call the West Memphis Police Department (870)-735-1210

