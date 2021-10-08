$150,000 bond set in Jonesboro rape, sexual assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Craighead County pastor faces up to 60 years in prison following his arrest for rape.

Jonesboro police arrested 55-year-old Anthony Lee Strickland of Bono on Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape and second-degree sexual assault.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the two victims claimed Strickland sexually assaulted them at his home.

On Friday, Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to arrest Strickland and set his bond at $150,000. The judge also ordered he have no contact with the victims.

Strickland is scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on Nov. 23.

