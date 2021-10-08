Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

By Jill Lyman and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Members of an Indiana family who went to get flu shots, including two children, were accidentally given adult doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, their attorney said.

They said it happened Monday at a Walgreens pharmacy, WFIE reported.

The family of four includes two adults and children who are 4 and 5 years old.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is only approved for people ages 12 and older. The companies are seeking approval for use in children ages 5 to 11 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer and BioNTech proposed a dose one-third the size adults receive for ages 5 to 11. They have not yet sought permission for approval for children 4 and younger.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens.

They show children born in 2016 and 2017 were given a vaccine shot.

The family said they left the pharmacy thinking they had received their flu shots, but a Walgreens employee later called them and said they had made a mistake. The attorney said the cards were then issued since the coronavirus vaccine had been given.

Tuley said the children have been taken to a pediatric cardiologist, and the family was told both are showing signs of heart issues.

The family said the younger child has been sick with a fever and a cough.

Walgreens had not responded to requests for comment by Friday evening.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the...
The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens. Pictured are the children's cards. (Daniel Tuley)
Parents' vaccine cards
Parents' vaccine cards(Daniel Tuley)

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man admitted to investigators that he reached out to the victim in many ways including...
Sheriff: Man had sex with minor victim from previous arrest
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
Man killed in collision
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car...
Mountain Home, Ark. man charged with murder, other felonies in deadly crash
Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent

Latest News

Truck number five was dedicated to Ben
Curiosity gets toddler an ambulance truck
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31,...
Biden won’t invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in...
Feds won’t seek charges against officer in Jacob Blake shooting
Reward offered for info in USPS carrier robberies
USPS trucks robbed, reward offered for information