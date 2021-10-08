Bridge replacement to temporarily close highway

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The work to replace a bridge, south of Blytheville, will have people traveling through the area making detours for the next month or so, state highway officials said Thursday.

Crews will be working to remove and replace the Highway 151 Bridge over Ditch #13, starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 11.

Officials said in a media release that Highway 151, at the Highway 148/County Road 246 intersection, will be closed due to the work. The work will be done, weather permitting.

However, officials said local traffic will be allowed in the area but people will not be able to cross the bridge. Also, Highway 148 and County Road 791 will be a detour for the area.

The work is expected to take about five weeks to be finished.

