Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bridge replacement to temporarily close highway

The work to replace a bridge, south of Blytheville, will have people traveling through the area...
The work to replace a bridge, south of Blytheville, will have people traveling through the area making detours for the next month or so, state highway officials said Thursday.(KGWN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The work to replace a bridge, south of Blytheville, will have people traveling through the area making detours for the next month or so, state highway officials said Thursday.

Crews will be working to remove and replace the Highway 151 Bridge over Ditch #13, starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 11.

Officials said in a media release that Highway 151, at the Highway 148/County Road 246 intersection, will be closed due to the work. The work will be done, weather permitting.

However, officials said local traffic will be allowed in the area but people will not be able to cross the bridge. Also, Highway 148 and County Road 791 will be a detour for the area.

The work is expected to take about five weeks to be finished.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County man died when his vehicle overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision with...
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle
Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
FILE -The vaccination opt-out proposal was approved on Tuesday by the House and sent to the...
Arkansas lawmakers OK employee opt-out for COVID vaccine, proposal heads to governor’s desk

Latest News

Officials said the memorandum shows the amount of money that will be paid by both opioid...
Financial details released in $216 million opioid settlement between Arkansas, opioid makers
The painter said it should be done in two weeks.
Coca Cola mural in downtown Jonesboro prepped for a revamp
The Executive Director said she has to make some adjustments so she can continue to serve the...
Heartland diaper bank faces supply challenges
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
House committee approves COVID privacy bill