Coca Cola mural in downtown Jonesboro prepped for a revamp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The temptation for an ice-cold Coca-Cola may grow once you enter downtown Jonesboro.

Jonesboro resident Heather Shrader noticed the current mural on the side of Cregeen’s fading.

She called Coca-Cola to see if they had any interest in getting it repainted.

And they did.

The company donated $7,000 to get everything needed for the revamp.

Companies in Jonesboro also helped with the lift and more paint.

Right now, they have a painter shaping up the outline before the painting begins.

The painter, Vince Pearcy, said the project is moving ahead.

“We’re going to start painting tomorrow (Friday). We’re doing our preparation. Been doing that for a couple of weeks. So, I think we are about ready, weather permitting,” Pearcy said.

Shrader said she is just a resident that wants the downtown area to look its best.

She said Cregeen’s, the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance, and Coca-Cola are working together on the project.

