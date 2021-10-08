Energy Alert
Curiosity gets toddler an ambulance truck

Truck number five was dedicated to Ben
Truck number five was dedicated to Ben(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emerson Ambulance Service just received a remodeled truck.

It was returned with a surprise for a Jonesboro resident.

A number five is marked on different parts of the ambulance truck. That is what got the entire ambulance dedicated to Ben Ford, a curious three-year-old.

“B- E- N”, said Ben, spelling out his name, now labeled on the back of the Number 5 Emerson Ambulance truck.

The curiosity all started with a car ride to school.

“Well, I noticed a young man coming by with his mother and father several mornings,” said Don McIntire, fleet maintenance supervisor.

“We just started driving by here and we would roll down the windows and he would see the number,” said Cassier and Jessie Ford, Ben’s parents.

Curiosity turned into a love for the trucks as they sat in the driveway of the station every day, but Ben liked one in particular.

“So, he loved number five,” said the parents.

Emerson pulled the truck in June for the remodel and that sparked questions from Ben.

So, McIntire had an idea.

“I thought about it and said, hey, when it comes back, maybe, just dedicate this truck to him,” he said.

So now, Ben has something special to look at on his way to school every day.

“When he sees his name on the truck every day, he’s going to be like ‘there’s Ben’s truck’,” said Ben’s parents.

Ben’s parents said they know their trip may take a little longer now because they’ll have to stop and check up on Ben’s truck.

