Financial details released in $216 million opioid settlement between Arkansas, opioid makers

Officials said the memorandum shows the amount of money that will be paid by both opioid...
Officials said the memorandum shows the amount of money that will be paid by both opioid manufacturers and distributors.(Source: WSFA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas’ share of a $216 million opioid settlement will be split three ways among the state, cities and counties, according to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Thursday that the state received a signed memorandum of understanding on the issue.

Officials said the memorandum shows the amount of money that will be paid by both opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Rutledge said in a media release that the money will help battle opioid abuse throughout the state.

“By bringing the cities, counties and State together, all Arkansas communities will have access to funds for the prevention, education, and treatment of opioid use,” Rutledge said. “Far too many Arkansans have felt the impact of the opioid epidemic. Our MOU will help save lives through education and treatment of those battling addiction across Arkansas.”

As part of the agreement, the state of Arkansas will repay any Medicaid funds from its funding with counsel for the state to be paid by the state of Arkansas.

The state joined the opioid settlement in September 2021, while cities and counties are set to join the settlement in early January 2022.

