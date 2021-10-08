Energy Alert
KAIT Athletes of the Month (September 2021)

Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls athletes in high school sports
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Talking preps, the votes are in and it’s time to announce the first KAIT Athletes of the Month. You nominated 57 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast over 2,100 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Jordan Pigram (Nettleton football)

The September Boys Athlete of the Month is Nettleton defensive lineman Jordan Pigram. He’s been a force in the defensive trenches as the Raiders are off to a 5 and oh start. Pigram also getting it done in the classroom for the black and gold.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Emma Jackson (Manila volleyball)

The September Girls Athlete of the Month is Manila volleyball standout Emma Jackson. She’s part of a historic squad. The Lady Lions have picked up several 3A victories, they’re holding their own in their first season of senior high volleyball.

You can nominate and vote for the October Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

This month’s ballot closes on October 28th.

