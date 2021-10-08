Little Rock, family of slain Black driver reach settlement
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The city of Little Rock and the family of a Black driver shot by a white police officer during a traffic stop have tentatively reached a settlement.
U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall on Thursday canceled the trial in the lawsuit the family of Bradley Blackshire had filed.
Marshall said the city had informally advised him of a settlement.
An attorney for Blackshire’s family said the settlement is pending approval by probate court.
Officer Charles Starks fired his gun at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February 2019.
