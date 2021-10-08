Energy Alert
Little Rock, family of slain Black driver reach settlement

The city of Little Rock and the family of a Black driver shot by a white police officer during...
The city of Little Rock and the family of a Black driver shot by a white police officer during a traffic stop have tentatively reached a settlement.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The city of Little Rock and the family of a Black driver shot by a white police officer during a traffic stop have tentatively reached a settlement.

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall on Thursday canceled the trial in the lawsuit the family of Bradley Blackshire had filed.

Marshall said the city had informally advised him of a settlement.

An attorney for Blackshire’s family said the settlement is pending approval by probate court.

Officer Charles Starks fired his gun at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

