Man killed after collision with another vehicle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man died after a collision with another vehicle.

Arkansas State Police say the crash happened just after 8:06 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, on State Highway 115 in Lawrence County.

Curtis Humes, 22, of Black Rock, was traveling south in a 2000 Honda V3W, while an unidentified driver in a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling north.

The driver in the Ford was attempting to turn into a private drive on the highway, but Humes’ Honda collided with the passenger side of the Ford.

Weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

