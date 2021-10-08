Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed after collision with another vehicle

(Gray Television)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man died after a collision with another vehicle.

Arkansas State Police say the crash happened just after 8:06 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, on State Highway 115 in Lawrence County.

Curtis Humes, 22, of Black Rock, was traveling south in a 2000 Honda V3W, while an unidentified driver in a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling north.

The driver in the Ford was attempting to turn into a private drive on the highway, but Humes’ Honda collided with the passenger side of the Ford.

Weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man admitted to investigators that he reached out to the victim in many ways including...
Sheriff: Man had sex with minor victim from previous arrest
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car...
Mountain Home, Ark. man charged with murder, other felonies in deadly crash
Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent
Officials said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at Pomfret Hall on the UA campus.
Report: University of Arkansas police investigate rape at co-ed dorm

Latest News

Red Wolves fall, 52-20.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones Postgame Press Conference After Loss to #15 Coastal Carolina 52-20
Butch Jones early thoughts after loss to #15 Coastal Carolina
Red Wolves Live: Butch Jones reacts after Arkansas State fell to #15 Coastal Carolina
Chanticleers throw 99 yd TD pass, win 52-20.
RED WOLVES LIVE: Arkansas State falls to #15 Coastal Carolina 52-20
dangers of co-sleeping
Jonesboro pediatric hospitalist warns about co-sleeping