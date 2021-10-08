Energy Alert
Man sentenced to 65 years for murder

Perry Lewis McGowan (Source: Osceola Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man will spend the next 65 years in prison after a Mississippi County jury convicted him late Thursday in a 2019 murder case.

Perry McGowan Jr., 30, of West Memphis was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tyangus Mitchell.

Osceola police went to the 300 block of Poplar Street on May 25, 2019, after getting a call about a shooting. Mitchell was found with two gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

McGowan was originally charged with first-degree murder and possession of firearms by certain persons, according to court records.

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said Prosecutor Jeremy M. Thomas and Osceola police investigators Ronnie Williams and Mikal Gonzalez played a huge role in getting a conviction in the case.

“Thomas is new to the prosecuting attorney’s office, but straightaway, he’s certainly made his mark,” Chrestman said in Friday’s news release. “His hard-fought victory sends a clear and unmistakable message: Osceola won’t tolerate gun violence.”

