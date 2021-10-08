Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri lawmaker demands explanation for stalled program

A Missouri lawmaker is demanding to know why a program that would pay parents of disabled...
A Missouri lawmaker is demanding to know why a program that would pay parents of disabled children to care for them at home hasn’t yet started.(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker is demanding to know why a program that would pay parents of disabled children to care for them at home hasn’t yet started.

Sen. Brian Williams, a University City Democrat, wrote to Budget Director Dan Haug on Thursday, saying he has “yet to receive a clear answer” for the delay.

The Kansas City Star reports that the initiative, which has won approval from lawmakers, is designed to help families of Missouri children with severe disabilities or conditions that qualify them for nursing services at home.

Even before the pandemic exacerbated a nationwide nursing shortage, the care was hard to find.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man admitted to investigators that he reached out to the victim in many ways including...
Sheriff: Man had sex with minor victim from previous arrest
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car...
Mountain Home, Ark. man charged with murder, other felonies in deadly crash
Man killed in collision
Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent

Latest News

Officials said the memorandum shows the amount of money that will be paid by both opioid...
Financial details released in $216 million opioid settlement between Arkansas, opioid makers
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
House committee approves COVID privacy bill
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not said whether he’ll sign the bill.
Arkansas redistrict map splitting Pulaski County approved
Keeping your kids safe during a school shooting
Region 8 schools reevaluate safety measures