Oct. 8: What you need to know

We warm up quick Friday afternoon with a lot of sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Highs reach the upper 80s each day through Sunday. Some may hit the 90s.

Clouds may limit heating a bit on Saturday. We’ll be near record highs but probably won’t tie or break any.

Winds look the strongest on Monday as a cold front starts to arrive. We could have showers and storms move in overnight Sunday through the rest of the day.

A few storms could still potentially be strong. Temperatures stay warm with only a few brief moments of low humidity as disturbances line up to move through. These surges of moisture and storm systems may bring more strong storm chances.

A federal judge pauses the Texas abortion ban passed in early September. We’ll tell you what it could mean for Arkansas.

New legislation requiring employers to let their workers opt out of getting the COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s desk.

A 2020 study from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences shows that Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) is the leading cause of death in children from birth to one year of life.

Learning loss is normal for the few months students have for summer break. Students are now experiencing pandemic-linked learning loss after months of at-home learning.

Another rough night for the Red Wolves as Arkansas State loses to 15th ranked Coastal Carolina 52 to 20.

