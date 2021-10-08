Energy Alert
Stoddard County Sheriff arrests man involved in narcotics investigation

Woodson was in possession of a firearm, 131 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of marijuana and 3 Xanax pills.
Woodson was in possession of a firearm, 131 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of marijuana and 3 Xanax pills.(Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Lawrence Woodson of Oran, Missouri.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, Stoddard County Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Dexter Police Department assisted the SEMO Drug Task Force with the investigation.

According to the Stoddard County Police Department, Woodson fled on foot from a residence in Dexter when law enforcement attempted to make contact with him.

After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody and discovered to be in possession of a firearm, 2 grams of cocaine, 131 grams of methamphetamine, 19 grams of marijuana and 3 Xanax pills.

Woodson is charged with:

  • 1 count of Trafficking Drugs 1st degree - Class A Felony
  • 2 counts of Delivery of a controlled substance - Class C Felony
  • 1 count of Unlawful possession of a firearm - Class D Felony
  • 1 count of Unlawful use of a weapon - Class E Felony
  • 1 count of Resisting arrest - Class E Felony

Woodson is currently being held in the Stoddard County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

