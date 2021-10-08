Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Students working ‘9 to 5′ ahead of first musical production since pandemic

"
Theater students at one local school are not just working “9 to 5,” they’re also putting in a...
Theater students at one local school are not just working “9 to 5,” they’re also putting in a little overtime.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Theater students at one local school are not just working “9 to 5,” they’re also putting in a little overtime.

The Theater Department at the Academies at Jonesboro High School will perform “9 to 5 The Musical” on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9. It’s the school’s first production since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“This show is special because this is our encore show,” said Mallory Luckett who plays Violet. “This is our show that’s saying we’re back and we’re ready.”

Many of the students haven’t performed since the last production in January 2020 while others have never been on center stage since entering high school.

“It took us a little while to get back in but I’m so excited. I do this for the kids. I’ve always done this for the kids,” said Melissa Burris, the school’s drama teacher. “I want them to shine on stage. I want them to feel comfortable and to get energized.”

Burris has taught theater in Jonesboro for 10 years and said the last year has been hard on her students.

However, with so many new songs added to the musical, she said the audience will be amazed at what they see. The musical also features several set and costume changes.

While many have already seen the movie, Luckett said this “9 to 5″ is much different.

“You’ve probably already seen the show. Live theater is never the same. Never the same,” Luckett said. “Our show has a little spin to it and it has our little touch and our personal touch to it..”

Tickets range in price from $10 to $15 and may be purchased by clicking here. Tickets are only available online, but you may purchase them online at a computer kiosk in the PAC lobby the day of the show.

Masks will be required in the auditorium.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man admitted to investigators that he reached out to the victim in many ways including...
Sheriff: Man had sex with minor victim from previous arrest
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car...
Mountain Home, Ark. man charged with murder, other felonies in deadly crash
Man killed in collision
Blytheville schools looking for next superintendent
Candidate no longer wishes to be Blytheville superintendent

Latest News

A Missouri lawmaker is demanding to know why a program that would pay parents of disabled...
Missouri lawmaker demands explanation for stalled program
A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
‘My dad instincts kicked in’: Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
West Memphis aquatic center
West Memphis mayor pushing for multi-million dollar aquatic center
West Memphis aquatic center
West Memphis mayor pushing for multi-million dollar aquatics center