Students working ‘9 to 5′ ahead of first musical production since pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Theater students at one local school are not just working “9 to 5,” they’re also putting in a little overtime.

The Theater Department at the Academies at Jonesboro High School will perform “9 to 5 The Musical” on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9. It’s the school’s first production since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“This show is special because this is our encore show,” said Mallory Luckett who plays Violet. “This is our show that’s saying we’re back and we’re ready.”

Many of the students haven’t performed since the last production in January 2020 while others have never been on center stage since entering high school.

“It took us a little while to get back in but I’m so excited. I do this for the kids. I’ve always done this for the kids,” said Melissa Burris, the school’s drama teacher. “I want them to shine on stage. I want them to feel comfortable and to get energized.”

Burris has taught theater in Jonesboro for 10 years and said the last year has been hard on her students.

However, with so many new songs added to the musical, she said the audience will be amazed at what they see. The musical also features several set and costume changes.

While many have already seen the movie, Luckett said this “9 to 5″ is much different.

“You’ve probably already seen the show. Live theater is never the same. Never the same,” Luckett said. “Our show has a little spin to it and it has our little touch and our personal touch to it..”

Tickets range in price from $10 to $15 and may be purchased by clicking here. Tickets are only available online, but you may purchase them online at a computer kiosk in the PAC lobby the day of the show.

Masks will be required in the auditorium.

