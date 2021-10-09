$250,000 bond set for man in rape, drug case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces multiple charges including rape after Jonesboro police say the man admitted having sex with the victim and letting the victim smoke meth with him.

Johnathan R. McCall, 43, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 6 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.

Investigators spoke to the victim Oct. 6 at the Child Advocacy Center in Jonesboro.

The underage victim told police that McCall gave her meth, helped her smoke it and had sex with her Oct. 4 at a home in Jonesboro, Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

Police also said evidence was found at the scene, including a handkerchief, that connected McCall to the case, according to the affidavit.

“The victim’s urine was tested at the CAC and was positive for the presence of methamphetamine. A search warrant was obtained for McCall’s residence. Detectives located the handkerchief described by the victim on the bed consistent with her statement,” Jonesboro police said.

Officers also found 28.5 grams of meth in McCall’s bedroom, as well as drug paraphernalia and digital scales.

McCall was arrested on suspicion of rape, introducing a controlled substance into another’s body, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, endangering the welfare of a minor-1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $250,000 bond was set Friday for McCall, who will be arraigned Nov. 23 in circuit court.

