Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

$250,000 bond set for man in rape, drug case

Johnathan Ryan McCall, 43, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape after an...
Johnathan Ryan McCall, 43, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape after an investigation by Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces multiple charges including rape after Jonesboro police say the man admitted having sex with the victim and letting the victim smoke meth with him.

Johnathan R. McCall, 43, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 6 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.

Investigators spoke to the victim Oct. 6 at the Child Advocacy Center in Jonesboro.

The underage victim told police that McCall gave her meth, helped her smoke it and had sex with her Oct. 4 at a home in Jonesboro, Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

Police also said evidence was found at the scene, including a handkerchief, that connected McCall to the case, according to the affidavit.

“The victim’s urine was tested at the CAC and was positive for the presence of methamphetamine. A search warrant was obtained for McCall’s residence. Detectives located the handkerchief described by the victim on the bed consistent with her statement,” Jonesboro police said.

Officers also found 28.5 grams of meth in McCall’s bedroom, as well as drug paraphernalia and digital scales.

McCall was arrested on suspicion of rape, introducing a controlled substance into another’s body, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, endangering the welfare of a minor-1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $250,000 bond was set Friday for McCall, who will be arraigned Nov. 23 in circuit court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in collision
The man admitted to investigators that he reached out to the victim in many ways including...
Sheriff: Man had sex with minor victim from previous arrest
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Brookland teen saves family during weekend floating trip
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Adams intentionally rammed into another car...
Mountain Home, Ark. man charged with murder, other felonies in deadly crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Patriots beat Searcy in 6A East tilt
2021 FFN: Marion beats Searcy
Manila wins, 30-24.
2021 FFN: Manila Beats Harrisburg 30-24
Hoxie wins, 35-0
2021 FFN: Hoxie Beats Corning 35-0
Redskins win their second straight.
2021 FFN: Pocahontas Beats Cave City 49-21
Bearcats rally to beat GCT
2021 FFN: Brookland rallies to beat Greene County Tech