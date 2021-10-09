Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

40th annual Chili Cookoff held in Blytheville

The cook-off has been held in downtown Blytheville, with vendors and participants showing up...
The cook-off has been held in downtown Blytheville, with vendors and participants showing up early.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been an annual tradition in Blytheville for four decades as people spent their Saturday at the city’s annual Chili Cook-Off.

The cook-off has been held in downtown Blytheville, with vendors and participants showing up early.

Congratulations to The Blu Flames on their 1st 🥇 place chili win!

Posted by Main Street Blytheville on Saturday, October 9, 2021

In addition to music and the chili, officials said there were also games at the event.

Congratulations to our cornhole winners, Brandon Hudson and Justin Manuel !!!

Posted by Main Street Blytheville on Saturday, October 9, 2021

The cook-off was one of several area festivals held Saturday in the area.

You can learn more about the Cook-Off by visiting the Main Street Blytheville Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in collision
Anthony Lee Strickland, 55, of Bono was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape and sexual assault...
Former pastor arrested on rape, sexual assault charges
Perry Lewis McGowan (Source: Osceola Police Department)
Man sentenced to 65 years for murder
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 7 Scores - Watch Video Replay »
dangers of co-sleeping
Jonesboro pediatric hospitalist warns about co-sleeping

Latest News

According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the...
One dead as Blytheville police investigate murder
11 year old Allan Baltz of Jonesboro is participating this week in the 2021 USA Mullet...
11-year-old participates in USA Mullet championship
Zachary Purrington, 36, of Blytheville was arrested Oct. 8 in connection with an incident in...
Now former police officer arrested in domestic assault case
Jonesboro Police Department
Jonesboro officers graduate from in-house academy