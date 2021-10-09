40th annual Chili Cookoff held in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been an annual tradition in Blytheville for four decades as people spent their Saturday at the city’s annual Chili Cook-Off.

The cook-off has been held in downtown Blytheville, with vendors and participants showing up early.

Congratulations to The Blu Flames on their 1st 🥇 place chili win! Posted by Main Street Blytheville on Saturday, October 9, 2021

In addition to music and the chili, officials said there were also games at the event.

Congratulations to our cornhole winners, Brandon Hudson and Justin Manuel !!! Posted by Main Street Blytheville on Saturday, October 9, 2021

The cook-off was one of several area festivals held Saturday in the area.

