Blood drive slated to honor Sgt. Paul Brooks

The Jonesboro Elks Lodge and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive, starting at 10...
The Jonesboro Elks Lodge and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, to remember Staff Sgt. Paul Brooks.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event will be held Saturday to help honor a Jonesboro man killed 12 years ago in the Iraq War.

The Jonesboro Elks Lodge and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, to remember Staff Sgt. Paul Brooks.

Brooks was serving his second tour as an Army medic in Baghdad, when he was killed by a suicide bomber May 21, 2009.

The event will be held at the lodge at 2113 West Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.

