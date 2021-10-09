Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department

Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department
Fallen officer honored for hard work with Memphis Police Department(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The loss of a Memphis police officer continues to be felt through the community.

34-year-old Darrell Adams was hit and fatally injured by an oncoming 18-wheeler while responding to a crash last Saturday.

Friday, MPD Moms gathered to support the officers closest to Adams with food and love. MPD Moms is a group of over 200 mothers of Memphis police officers.

The group brought meals to the Austin Peay precinct right before a special balloon release was held in Adams’ honor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man killed in collision
Anthony Lee Strickland, 55, of Bono was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape and sexual assault...
Former pastor arrested on rape, sexual assault charges
dangers of co-sleeping
Jonesboro pediatric hospitalist warns about co-sleeping
Perry Lewis McGowan (Source: Osceola Police Department)
Man sentenced to 65 years for murder
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 7 Scores - Watch Video Replay »

Latest News

Jonesboro Police Department
Jonesboro officers graduate from in-house academy
Food pantry gave out 40 fewer CSFP boxes
Food pantry scales back to meet demand
While the nation deals with a pumpkin shortage just ahead of Halloween, local pumpkin patches...
Local pumpkin patches profit despite national pumpkin shortage
The Jonesboro Elks Lodge and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive, starting at 10...
Blood drive slated to honor Sgt. Paul Brooks
The Wings of Honor Museum is located in Walnut Ridge.
World War II plane arrives in Walnut Ridge