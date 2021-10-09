Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Food pantry scales back to meet demand

By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Helping Neighbors Food pantry is scaling back just a little to meet the current demand of food needs in the community.

The food pantry gives out over 300,000 pounds of food a year.

Recently, they announced they would have 40 fewer senior boxes this month.

According to Gary Latanich, president of the board of directors, they were receiving too many boxes of food and not enough people were coming to pick them up.

“The 40 less was, our lists, we didn’t have enough people on the lists to fulfill them. Well, what do we do when we exhaust our primary list and our supplemental list. So, we were like okay we will just return those,” said Latanich.

He said they did see a decrease in people picking up boxes when federal unemployment funds were distributed, but they are slowly seeing more people as those funds end.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in collision
Anthony Lee Strickland, 55, of Bono was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape and sexual assault...
Former pastor arrested on rape, sexual assault charges
dangers of co-sleeping
Jonesboro pediatric hospitalist warns about co-sleeping
Perry Lewis McGowan (Source: Osceola Police Department)
Man sentenced to 65 years for murder
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 7 Scores - Watch Video Replay »

Latest News

An Islamic State suicide bomber struck a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in...
Taliban grapple with safety of Afghan people as ISIS-K attacks
Southerners rally to force overtime, beat Lonoke
FFN Overtime: Southside rallies to beat Lonoke 38-37 in overtime (Video: Southside Live)
Patriots beat Searcy in 6A East tilt
2021 FFN: Marion beats Searcy
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures