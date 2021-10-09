Food pantry scales back to meet demand

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Helping Neighbors Food pantry is scaling back just a little to meet the current demand of food needs in the community.

The food pantry gives out over 300,000 pounds of food a year.

Recently, they announced they would have 40 fewer senior boxes this month.

According to Gary Latanich, president of the board of directors, they were receiving too many boxes of food and not enough people were coming to pick them up.

“The 40 less was, our lists, we didn’t have enough people on the lists to fulfill them. Well, what do we do when we exhaust our primary list and our supplemental list. So, we were like okay we will just return those,” said Latanich.

He said they did see a decrease in people picking up boxes when federal unemployment funds were distributed, but they are slowly seeing more people as those funds end.

