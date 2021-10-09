Energy Alert
Jonesboro officers graduate from in-house academy

Jonesboro Police Department
Jonesboro Police Department((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy Friday for nine new Jonesboro police officers as they graduated from the department’s in-house training academy.

Jonesboro police said on social media that the new officers were part of the department’s fifth graduating class Oct. 8 and are set to start their Field Training Program this weekend.

Congratulations to JPD's nine new officers that graduated from the fifth JPD in-house academy. These outstanding young...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, October 8, 2021

Officials said a few of the officers started their patrol assignments Saturday morning in the city.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

