Kennett Police K-9 to receive new vest

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A K-9 officer with a Southeast Missouri police department will be receiving some protection, thanks to a donation from a group.

The Kennett Police Department announced on social media Friday that its K-9, Rocky, will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest due to a donation from Vested Interest in K9′s.

The group works to provide vests for law enforcement and other agencies around the country.

Kennett police expect the vest to arrive in the next eight to 10 weeks.

