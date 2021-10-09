Energy Alert
Local pumpkin patches profit despite national pumpkin shortage

While the nation deals with a pumpkin shortage just ahead of Halloween, local pumpkin patches see a big increase in business.
While the nation deals with a pumpkin shortage just ahead of Halloween, local pumpkin patches see a big increase in business.((Source: KAIT))
By Katie Woodall
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - While the nation deals with a pumpkin shortage just ahead of Halloween, local pumpkin patches are seeing a big increase in business.

Nationwide, supply chain issues have caused prices on everyone’s favorite fall decoration to go up.

However, local pumpkin patches like Scatter Creek Berries and Produce are seeing one of the best seasons so far.

“This is the best year we’ve had yet, especially for pumpkin season,” said co-owner of Scatter Creek, Jimmy Williams. “From what I can tell, our prices have been very competitive compared to the big box stores and I’m tickled.”

Right now, Scatter Creek pumpkins range from $3 to $10, depending on the size and type of pumpkin you choose.

Williams said even with a late start due to the rain back in June, there’s been a ton of demand from customers.

“It’s just continued to get busier and busier and I think the pumpkin shortage is probably just part of that. It seems like everything is just backed up, logistically and shipping, and so being local really helps,” said Williams.

Williams said another bonus to shopping local is the experience of going to the pumpkin patch.

Local pumpkin patches like Scatter Creek offer things like pick-your-own pumpkins, local goods for sale, and food.

Scatter Creek will also offer Saturday movie nights, starting this weekend.

To learn more about Scatter Creek Berries and Produce, visit the website here or the Facebook page here.

