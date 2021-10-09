Now former police officer arrested in domestic assault case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man who until Friday worked as a Blytheville police officer faces multiple charges after authorities say he was involved in a domestic assault situation.

Zachary Purrington, 36, of Blytheville was arrested Oct. 8 on suspicion of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threatening-1st degree and two counts of aggravated assault, an online jail roster at the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said Saturday that the incident happened Oct. 7 at a house out in the county. Thompson said Purrington is no longer employed by the department.

Purrington, who was off-duty at the time, threatened his girlfriend and a family member of hers with a firearm after being told about a break-up, Thompson said in a media release.

The firearm was his own personal property, was not discharged and no one was injured, Thompson said.

Purrington was found Friday morning in Jonesboro and was arrested.

Thompson said the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office will be doing the criminal investigation into the incident while Blytheville police are conducting their own internal review. Thompson also said Purrington had been with Blytheville police for a few years and had no notable disciplinary issues with the department.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing with investigators still collecting evidence in the case.

