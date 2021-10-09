Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One dead as Blytheville police investigate murder

According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the...
According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the 200 block of Lakewood Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday after getting a call about shots being fired in the area.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a shooting in Blytheville as authorities there ask for help in the investigation.

According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the 200 block of Lakewood Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday after getting a call about shots being fired in the area.

Officers found Demarcus Robinson, 19, of Blytheville shot at the scene. Robinson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Thompson said investigators were able to find information related to the murder at the scene but had trouble getting help from people in the area.

“Potentially significant evidence was located at the scene, however, officers reported receiving little cooperation from witnesses/bystanders,” Thompson said. “It’s frustrating when that happens, but we understand the reluctance of a witness to come forward. If you know something about this or any case, we are here to work with you.”

Anyone with information on the murder can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in collision
Anthony Lee Strickland, 55, of Bono was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape and sexual assault...
Former pastor arrested on rape, sexual assault charges
Perry Lewis McGowan (Source: Osceola Police Department)
Man sentenced to 65 years for murder
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 7 Scores - Watch Video Replay »
dangers of co-sleeping
Jonesboro pediatric hospitalist warns about co-sleeping

Latest News

11 year old Allan Baltz of Jonesboro is participating this week in the 2021 USA Mullet...
11-year-old participates in USA Mullet championship
Zachary Purrington, 36, of Blytheville was arrested Oct. 8 in connection with an incident in...
Now former police officer arrested in domestic assault case
Jonesboro Police Department
Jonesboro officers graduate from in-house academy
A Silver Alert issued for a West Memphis woman earlier this month has been inactivated,...
Silver Alert inactivated for Crittenden County woman