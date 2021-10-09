One dead as Blytheville police investigate murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a shooting in Blytheville as authorities there ask for help in the investigation.

According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the 200 block of Lakewood Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday after getting a call about shots being fired in the area.

Officers found Demarcus Robinson, 19, of Blytheville shot at the scene. Robinson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Thompson said investigators were able to find information related to the murder at the scene but had trouble getting help from people in the area.

“Potentially significant evidence was located at the scene, however, officers reported receiving little cooperation from witnesses/bystanders,” Thompson said. “It’s frustrating when that happens, but we understand the reluctance of a witness to come forward. If you know something about this or any case, we are here to work with you.”

Anyone with information on the murder can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

