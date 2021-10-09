World War II plane arrives in Walnut Ridge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane that trained thousands of Army Air Force cadets during World War II arrived Friday back in Walnut Ridge after nearly 75 years.

The plane, a BT-13 Valiant, was used at the Walnut Ridge airport during the war. During World War II, the airport served as a basic flying school.

Officials said the plane is the only known survivor of training aircraft that was used at the flying school.

She’s home! W624 is back in Walnut Ridge after over 75 years. Posted by Wings of Honor Museum on Friday, October 8, 2021

