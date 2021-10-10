Energy Alert
A-State volleyball rallies to beat ULM, 3-1

The Red Wolves got a road win Tuesday at Little Rock.
The Red Wolves got a road win Tuesday at Little Rock.(Source: KATV)
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KAIT) – Despite dropping the opening set at ULM, there were no “Sunday scaries” for the Arkansas State volleyball team, as it surged to a 3-1 victory at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The Red Wolves (13-6, 4-3 SBC) held the Warhawks (5-16, 1-5) to sub-.100 attack percentages in the second and fourth sets and ended the match with four of their seven total blocks in the final frame. With the win, A-State has now won 40 straight over ULM.

Macey Putt led all players with 16 kills and 14 kills, giving her two double-double performances in three matches for the week. Kendahl Davenport added 10 kills for her second double-digit kill match of the year while knocking down a team-high five blocks. The Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference middle blocker hit .438 to lead the Red Wolves.

Tatum Ticknor matched her season-high with 34 digs, which was her best total this season in four-set matches. Julianna Cramer registered 20 assists and eight digs, while Lauren Musante served three aces with 18 assists and nine digs. Freshman Elizabeth Phillips also fired a pair of aces with seven kills and eight digs.

ULM took a 1-0 lead in the match, closing the opening set on a 4-0 run to take the frame 25-22, but A-State regained momentum after the rocky start to close the second set on a 15-3 run to even things at 1-all, winning the second set 25-15.

In the third set, the Red Wolves surged ahead to a 15-9 advantage, but the Warhawks clawed back to tie it at 16. A-State later held set point up 24-19, but ULM took four straight points to cut it to 24-23. A Mariah Hesselgesser kill ended the stanza, giving the Scarlet and Black a 2-1 lead in the match.

The fourth set featured 13 ties after A-State took an early 5-1 lead. The Red Wolves used a 6-1 run midway through the frame to take a 16-13 lead before ULM reclaimed a 20-18 lead to force a timeout. A-State pulled together after the break to close on a 7-2 run and clinch the match.

NEXT UP

A-State returns home for a pair of matches, hosting UT Arlington (Thurs., Oct. 14) and Texas State (Sat., Oct. 16) at First National Bank Arena. First serve for both contests is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

