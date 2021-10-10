Arkansas State golf to host tournaments starting Monday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State golf teams are set to host its annual home tournaments, starting Monday, October 11.

The Lady Red Wolves Classic takes place October 11-12 at Sage Meadows Country Club and the 26th annual Arkansas State Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate golf tournament begins Monday at RidgePointe Country Club.

On the women’s side, this is the fifth year the tournament will be played as the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate after previously being known as the Red Wolves Intercollegiate. It was renamed in honor of Barnett, who, along with the late Wayne Wolfe, was instrumental in starting the annual tournament in 1997. Barnett, a long-time supporter of Arkansas State golf and junior golf programs, has served on the tournament committee since its creation and acts as the tournament’s director.

Included among the teams making up this year’s Arkansas State Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate are Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Creighton, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Long Island U., Loyola Chicago, Missouri State, Murray State, New Orleans, Oklahoma Christian, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin, Stetson and Valparaiso.

The 54-hole tournament begins with the first and second rounds played continuously on Monday beginning with a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m. The final round will begin at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday with groups teeing off No. 1 and No. 10 every eight minutes.

A-State has set a lineup of Luka Naglic, Lucas Cena, Chris Rahm, Devyn Pappas and Felix Krammer for the play five and count five team scoring. Connor Wilson, Jack Madden, Kevin Latchayya and Pierce Johnson will compete as individuals.

On the men’s side, the 54-hole tournament will include two rounds of competition Monday and one Tuesday, both day beginning with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The field features 15 teams; Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb, Memphis, Samford, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Southern Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington and Washington University – St. Louis.

A-State has picked up the Lady Red Wolves Classic championship in six of the last 10 years. The tournament will be the fourth for the Red Wolves this season. A-State is coming off a fourth-place team finish at the Johnie Imes Invitational. Olivia Schmidt established the program record with her 18th career par or better round with a final round even-par 72.

In the lineup for A-State will be Olivia Schmidt, Charlotte Menager, Elise Schultz, Kayla Burke and Casey Sommer. Kiley Rodrigues, Madison Smith, Maria Jose Atristain Vega and Sydni Leung will compete as the Arkansas State (B) team.

Live scoring for the tournament will be available via Golfstat.

