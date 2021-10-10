Chancey Sets Career Rushing Record, Bisons Blow Past Southern Nazarene

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Senior fullback Cole Chancey carried only 11 times Saturday and rushed for 52 yards, but he only needed 33 to become Harding’s career rushing leader. He broke the mark, held by the late Alan “Snake” Dixon since 1973, on a 5-yard run in the second quarter, and Harding cruised to a 49-10 victory over Southern Nazarene Saturday in Great American Conference play at First Security Stadium.

The victory was Harding’s 11th straight at home, tied for the longest home winning streak in Division II, and moved the Bisons to 5-1 overall and in conference. Southern Nazarene lost its 10th straight road game and fell to 0-6.

Harding scored five of its touchdowns on the ground, tied for the team high this season. Chancey had a 1-yard TD in the third quarter, and his backup, freshman Blake Delacruz scored his first two career collegiate touchdowns. The Bisons’ also got rushing TD from freshman Jhalen Spicer (3 yards) and sophomore Zach Smith (7 yards).

But Harding’s first and last scores of the game did not come on the ground. Junior Kage Citty caught a 26-yard TD pass from quarterback Preston Paden with 13:39 left in the first quarter, his second TD reception of the season.

The defense produced the final TD. Early in the fourth quarter, freshman defensive back Jaden Celeste forced a fumble that senior J’Varius Wood recovered and returned 24 yards for his first career TD.

Harding rushed for 310 yards, led by junior Omar Sinclair’s 55 yards on seven carries. Sixteen different Bisons had at least one carry. Paden completed 3 of 4 passes for a season-high 105 yards that included a 46-yard completion to tight end Jake Dugger.

Defensively, Harding held Southern Nazarene to only 156 total yards, 59 of them coming on one run early by Crimson Storm quarterback Jarvis Davis. He finished with 86 rushing yards on 20 carries and completed 7-of-24 passes for 30 yards and a 2-yard TD pass to Brandon Perez on the last play of the third quarter.

Chancey pushed his career rushing total to 4,234 yards, eclipsing Dixon’s 4,214 from 1970-73.

The team had a brief ceremony at halftime to honor Chancey and Dixon and give an autographed team football to Dixon’s widow Belinda and son Jad.

Harding returns to the road next Saturday to take on undefeated Henderson State. The game in Arkadelphia will kick off at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.