Defense, recovery keys for Arkansas State during bye week

The Red Wolves fell, 52-20 to the 15th-ranked Chanticleers.
The Red Wolves fell, 52-20 to the 15th-ranked Chanticleers.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is approaching their bye week., but head coach Butch Jones likes to call it a work week.

Regardless of what you want to call it, the break for the Red Wolves comes at the perfect time after dropping their fifth straight game, falling to #15 Coastal Carolina 52-20 Thursday.

Two big storylines in Butch Jones’ press conference: injuries and defense. Quarterback James Blackman, Defensive Lineman Terry Hampton and defensive back Samy Johnson all left the game with injuries.

Johnson was carted off with a back injury. Jones said all tests came back normal and were awaiting results of the MRI.

Hampton left with a knee injury, and Blackman had his arm in a sling. Jones said he didn’t know the extent of Hampton’s injury and Blackman had a ‘possible’ AC joint sprain.

Layne Hatcher stepped in for Blackman in the second half and threw for 185 yards and 2 scores.

“The great thing is you have an individual like Layne Hatcher who is extremely competitive, he’s seen it all, and that’s exactly what we were talking about walking off the football field,” Jones said. “I’m going to rely on him, I’m going to rely a lot of our older players... I’ve challenged Kivon Bennett, he should understand, he’s performed at a high level, I need more from him and he understands that and we need to bring others around. You can’t be a coach-led team, you need to be a player-led team.”

