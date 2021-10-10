Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Downtown Jonesboro holds first-ever Fall Fest

Downtown Jonesboro Fall Fest
Downtown Jonesboro Fall Fest(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Though the temperature outside might not make it feel like Fall, that didn’t stop people in Downtown Jonesboro from celebrating the season’s festivities Saturday afternoon.

The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance threw its first-ever Fall Fest outside The Forum.

Local businesses from all over the city set up shop in the area, offering deals and fun activities like arts and crafts and pumpkin painting for those who came out.

The event also featured live music, play areas for kids, and even a giant Pumpkin tree.

“We are so excited for Fall Fest,” said Sarah Rickert, the events director for the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance. “It’s a part of our DJA event series, seasonal event series. We have Spring Fest, Fall Fest, and our big one in December, Joy Fest! So this is Fall Fest and we’re just super excited we have a perfect day out here.”

This year is only the beginning for Fall Fest in Downtown Jonesboro, as the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance plans to have all three of its seasonal activities for many years to come.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the...
One dead as Blytheville police investigate murder
Zachary Purrington, 36, of Blytheville was arrested Oct. 8 in connection with an incident in...
Now former police officer arrested in domestic assault case
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Anthony Lee Strickland, 55, of Bono was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape and sexual assault...
Former pastor arrested on rape, sexual assault charges
Johnathan Ryan McCall, 43, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape after an...
$250,000 bond set for man in rape, drug case

Latest News

Monette Fall Festival
New tradition rallies small Region 8 town
Jonesboro Elks Memorial Blood Drive
Jonesboro Elks hosts memorial blood drive
Two in custody after traffic stop leads to fight with deputies
Red Wolves are 1-5 after dropping 52-20 to #15 Coastal Carolina.
Arkansas State football enters bye week after 1-5 start