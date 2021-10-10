Downtown Jonesboro holds first-ever Fall Fest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Though the temperature outside might not make it feel like Fall, that didn’t stop people in Downtown Jonesboro from celebrating the season’s festivities Saturday afternoon.

The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance threw its first-ever Fall Fest outside The Forum.

Local businesses from all over the city set up shop in the area, offering deals and fun activities like arts and crafts and pumpkin painting for those who came out.

The event also featured live music, play areas for kids, and even a giant Pumpkin tree.

“We are so excited for Fall Fest,” said Sarah Rickert, the events director for the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance. “It’s a part of our DJA event series, seasonal event series. We have Spring Fest, Fall Fest, and our big one in December, Joy Fest! So this is Fall Fest and we’re just super excited we have a perfect day out here.”

This year is only the beginning for Fall Fest in Downtown Jonesboro, as the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance plans to have all three of its seasonal activities for many years to come.

