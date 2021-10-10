Energy Alert
Hundreds attend Share Walk to remember infants who passed away

The event featured a walk of remembrance around the pond at the Cape Girardeau County Park North.
The event featured a walk of remembrance around the pond at the Cape Girardeau County Park North.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 200 people came out to the Share Walk for Remembrance event in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, where they remembered their unborn or infant loved ones who passed away too soon.

This event allows families to find comfort in friendship, strength, hope for healing and more.

Makenna Wright of Benton, Mo, tells us she comes to remember and honor her first born after she passed away after just 33 hours in the NICU.

“We come every year to support the Share system because they gave us tons of memorial things for her,” Wright said. “They made plaster-casts of her hands and feet and took pictures during a time when you don’t think about taking pictures that you cherish now,”

Barbara Shelton of Scott City says they are walking in remembrance for their daughter.

“We’re taking the footsteps that she could not take,” Shelton said. “We lost her 18 years ago. When it first happened, it was very lonely. We were so thankful that the Share program was there to help us.”

After the one-mile walk, a speaker shared the loss of her loved one, plus they handed out flowers and bubbles to everyone who lost an infant and pregnancy loss.

