Hundreds gather for 45th annual Arkansas Rice Festival

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people were in Weiner Saturday, celebrating the 45th annual Arkansas Rice Festival.

The festival is held on the second Saturday of October every year, to celebrate the harvest and rice heritage and farming.

There were numerous attractions at the festival, including a parade, live music, the annual wiener dog race, and the Arkansas Rice Pageants.

You can learn more about the Arkansas Rice Festival by visiting their website.

You can also follow the Arkansas Rice Festival on their Facebook page.

