Jonesboro alum Jashaud Stewart getting more playing time with Arkansas

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (KAIT) - Not too long ago, Jashaud Stewart was in black and gold in the thick of the 6A East.

Now the Jonesboro High alum is in cardinal and white and seeing significant snaps in the SEC West.

#58 has played in all 6 games in 2021 for Arkansas. Stewart saw the field Saturday at Ole Miss, lining up on the defensive line along with the punt team. I asked head coach Sam Pittman what Jashaud has improved on the most this season.

“Where has he improved on the most? I would say handling his hands in the running game.” Pittman said. “You know, he’s always been a hard-playing kid that could rush the passer. Motor goes 90 miles an hour. But I think he’s improved his hands in the running game. He’s still gotta gain some weight and not get knocked around in there. But again I think he’s understanding leverage better this year. He’s very powerful off the football. And he has a relentless motor.”

Stewart has 3 tackles in the first 6 games for Arkansas. The 4-2 Razorbacks return to The Hill, they’ll host Auburn Saturday at 11:00am on CBS.

