Jonesboro Elks hosts memorial blood drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Elks Lodge held a blood drive Saturday in memory of a fallen Region 8 soldier.

The drive was in honor of Staff Sergeant Paul Brooks, who died in Baghdad 12 years ago.

Over 30 people came out to donate blood in what has been an annual event held by Brooks’ family.

Brooks’ mother, Barbara, says her son was a medic in the military and thinks this tradition only makes sense to carry on his legacy.

“We started this like 11 years ago and we try to do it every year,” Brooks said. “To just keep that memory there. You know you always need blood and I believe it’s something that keeps his memory alive and helps with our blood shortage.”

The Jonesboro Elks also presented Brooks’ family with a Gold Star coin during the drive, recognizing them as a family that had to fight through the pain of losing a loved one overseas.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.