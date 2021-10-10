Jonesboro police respond to multi-vehicle crash at Johnson and University Loop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at Johnson Avenue and University Loop, with at least one vehicle turned over, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Jonesboro police got a call around 3:20 p.m. Sunday about the crash.

Details are scarce.

However, police said they are shutting down Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard as a precaution.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have additional details as they become available.

